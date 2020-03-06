Death toll in Jalna boiler explosion rises to six

The death toll in the boiler explosion at a factory in Maharashtra's Jalna went up to six with two more workers succumbing to their injuries, police said on Friday. The incident had taken place at Om Sairam Steel and Alloys in Jalna's MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area on Thursday afternoon, which had claimed the lives of four workers and injured seven others, police said.

"Two of the injured workers succumbed to the injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to six," an official of Chandanjhira Police Station said, adding that 25 workers were working in the factory when the mishap occurred. The injured are being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad, he said.

According to the official, the deceased have been identified as Ankur, Raja Singh, Rajesh Pal, Bharat Pandit, Ajay Sahani, Ramhit Singh. They are either from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. An case has been registered in this connection under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

