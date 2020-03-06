CID website `hacked', message `warning' Modi govt shows up

The website of the Maharashtra police's CID was apparently hacked on Friday with a message warning the "Indian police and Modi government" against "hurting" Muslims being displayed. However, state Criminal Investigation Department chief Atulchandra Kulkarni claimed that it was not a hacking, but part of a "test and trial" of the refurbished website to check its security features.

"Our data is safe, secure and there is no question of the data on the website getting compromised," Additional Director General of Police Kulkarni said. The hacked web page displayed in bold font the words "Government of Imam Mahdi" against the picture of a man riding a horse and holding a flag.

The message below referred to the recent riots in Delhi and claimed that most of its victims were Muslim. "We are warning you Indian police and Modi Government, stop hurting people of Muslims...Imam mahdi is coming soon," it added..

