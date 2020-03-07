Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in JK's Poonch
The Pakistan army on Saturday shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said. The firing from small arms and mortar shelling from across the LoC began at 1:30 pm. In retaliation, the Indian army gave a befitting reply, he said. There are no immediate reports of any casualty on the Indian side. Cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Line of Control
- Poonch
- Kashmir
- Indian
