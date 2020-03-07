COVID-19: Employees of UP Secretariat not required to use bio-metric attendance system till March 31
As a preventive measure in view of novel Coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that employees in its secretariat will not be required to use the bio-metric system of attendance till March 31. The decision has been taken in view of a similar decision by the Ministry of Personnel and Training.
The Uttar Pradesh government issued the relevant orders on Friday. The state has cross-notified 532 travellers to other states within India and details of 26 travellers have been shared with NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) for international cross-notification.
Thirty-one positive coronavirus cases were reported in the country till Friday. Earlier today two suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu and are undergoing treatment at the local Government Medical College. (ANI)
