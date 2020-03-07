SIT on black money to submit next report soon

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money will submit its seventh interim report to the apex court in two months, its Vice-Chairman Justice Arijit Pasayat said here on Saturday. "The SIT has already submitted six reports and it is preparing another interim report to be submitted within two months," Justice Pasayat said after holding a meeting with officials of various law enforcement agencies here.

The SIT was set up on the orders of the Supreme Court in 2014 through a government notification to suggest methods to curb black money in the economy. The SIT is responsible for investigating cases of black money stashed abroad through coordination of various members of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Justice Pasayat said the agencies have provided the SIT with state-wise details of seizure of cash, jewelry, and drugs during the time of elections. "They have also given us the status of different criminal, economic and income tax offenses," he said.

