Rahul Gandhi greets women on International Women's Day

"May you grow from strength to strength," was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's message to Indian women on the occasion of Women's Day on Sunday

He also posted Mahatma Gandhi's quote on Twitter, "If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man's superior." "Happy Women's Day to all the women of India. May you grow from strength to strength," the former Congress chief said

He also posted a collage of Indian women achievers from diverse fields -- from former prime minister Indira Gandhi to cricketer Mithali Raj.

