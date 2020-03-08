Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven women handling PM's accounts have significantly contributed in various fields

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 16:48 IST
Seven women handling PM's accounts have significantly contributed in various fields

From conserving water to fighting for the rights of the disabled, the seven women who were given access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts have made significant contribution in various fields. The prime minister shared brief videos of the women on his Twitter and Instagram pages and their achievements on his Facebook page. The achievements were shared under #SheInspiresUs.

Sneha Mohandoss, inspired by her mother,  started an initiative called Foodbank India. She works with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to eradicate hunger. "We have over 20 chapters and have impacted several people with our work. We also initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons, breastfeeding awareness drives," she wrote on Modi's Twitter account. Malvika Iyer survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off her hands and severely damaged her legs. "Giving up is never an option. Forget your limitations and take on the world with confidence and hope," she wrote on the prime minister's handle.

Iyer is a motivational speaker, disability activist and a model. Arifa Jaan from Kashmir had always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir as, according to her, this was a means to empower local women. "I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise "namda" craft ...When tradition meets modernity, wonders can happen. I experienced this in my work. It is designed to suit the modern day market," she wrote.

Introducing herself, Kalpana Ramesh, a water conservator said "be a warrior but of a different kind. Be a water warrior". "Small efforts can make a big impact ... Contribute by using water responsibly, harvesting rainwater, saving lakes, recycling used water and creating awareness," she wrote.

Vijaya Pawar promotes handicrafts from the Banjara community of rural Maharashtra. "I have been working on this for the last two decades and have been assisted by a thousand more women," she wrote. Kalavati Devi of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh collected money to build toilets. She said if you want to achieve something, do not look back and ignore the bitter words of people.

"The place where I used to live, had filth all around.  But there was a strong belief that through cleanliness we can change this situation. I decided to convince people. Collected money to build toilets," she said. Veena Devi of Munger in Bihar proved that where there is will, there is a way. She did not allow lack of space to create hurdles in her plan to cultivate mushrooms and grew the crop under her bed.

"Everything can be achieved by will. My real recognition came from cultivating one kilo of mushrooms under the bed. This not only made me self-sufficient, but gave a new life by increasing my confidence," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Austrian avalanche kills five on snowshoe trek

An avalanche killed five people on a snowshoeing tour in the Dachstein region of Austria on Sunday, police said. The five people were believed not to be Austrian, but their identities were still under investigation, a spokeswoman for police...

Lebanon hopes debt talks could be wrapped up within 9 months - minister

Negotiations to restructure Lebanons foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned, the economy minister told a local broadcaster, as the country headed for its first sovereign default.Hit by a major financ...

Coronavirus: Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government has ordered DTC and cluster buses, metro and hospitals to be disinfected on a regular basis as a precautionary measure to deal with the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Addressing a pres...

Italy's soccer clubs should consider stopping top division matches - sports minister

Italys Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora asked the national soccer association to consider stopping top division Serie A matches after the country ordered a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north to tackle the coronavirus ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020