Scindia tenders resignation from Cong, Sonia expels him for anti-party activities

Moments after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday, disgruntled Congress leader and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi saying it was now time for him to move on. Gandhi immediately expelled him from the Congress for anti-party activities, as the crisis looming over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh deepened.

"The Congress president has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," according to a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Noting that the events of the day had been drawing themselves out for a year, Scindia wrote to Gandhi saying that it was now best for him to look at a fresh start.

"Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years. It is now time for me to move on. I am rendering my resignation from primary membership of the Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," Scindia wrote in his letter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

