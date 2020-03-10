Mapping areas visited by 3 Italy returnees and people who came in their contact: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that the officials are currently tracing and mapping the districts which were visited by the three people who were confirmed positive for coronavirus after returning from Italy. "The three returnees from Italy had visited three districts including Kottayam. We are trying our best in mapping the areas that they visited and who came in direct contact and remote contact with the three people," Shailaja told reporters.

She also said, "However, we are more concerned about the parents of the three people as they are senior citizens." On shortage of masks and medicines, she said, "We have shared our concerns with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. He has promised to support us in every possible way."

She also said, "Earlier today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that it is a crime to hide travel history to any of the coronavirus-affected areas. People who are not revealing their coronavirus symptoms will also be held accountable." However, she said, the people need not panic and not everybody needs to wear masks besides people having flu or coronavirus and those who are nursing them.

Kerala on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of novel coronavirus, taking the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in the state to 12, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

