Maha: Two men booked for cheating businessmen of Rs 1 crore

  • Palghar
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:53 IST
A case was registered against two persons for allegedly cheating local businessmen to the tune of over Rs 1 crore in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The Arnala police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) against Devendra Hersurkar and Jimmy Abraham, and no arrests have been made so far, police public relations officer Hemant Kumar Katkar said.

As per a complaint lodged by a Virar-based businessman, the duo allegedly promised him business with an American firm in Afghanistan and took Rs 55.23 lakh as licence and tender fees to supply a power transformer and control panel, he said. The alleged accused took the money despite being aware that the company had already given the deal to someone else, the official said.

The duo has also allegedly duped several other suppliers of Rs 51.77 lakh by promising them business and not getting them orders, he added..

