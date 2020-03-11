Left Menu
Coronavirus scare: Annual Paithan pilgrimage suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:29 IST
The Aurangabad district administration has suspended the annual 'Nath Shashti Yatra' in Paithan town this year in view of the coronavirus scare. Paithan in Maharashtra was the home town of noted Marathi saint Eknath. Every year, people flock his shrine during the time of the Paithan Yatra, also commonly known as the Nath Shashti Yatra.

The pilgrimage was supposed to take place between March 14 and 18 this year. Nearly five lakh pilgrims visit Paithan during the annual Nath Shashti Yatra every year.

The Aurangabad collector, by using powers under provisions of the Bombay Police Act, has suspended the pilgrimage this year in view of the coronavirus outbreak, as per a release issued by the district information office. Saint Eknath's descendant Pushkar Gosavi said, "A meeting was held here on Wednesday and the administration officials conveyed this decision to us. The visit to the temple is not restricted, but staying and processions, where crowds gather, are not allowed." The Apegaon village, birthplace of saint Dnyaneshwar is also located close to Paithan.

The Dnyaneshwar Sansthan has criticised the decision of the district administration, saying it should have informed about it in advance. The sansthan's chairman, Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Kolhapurkar told PTI that pilgrims will come to Paithan and perform rituals like every year.

This decision of district administration should have come 15 days ago, he said. "Warkaris (devotees going around the area) in 549 groups from Vidarbha and western Maharashtra have almost reached Paithan. They will come and visit the Nath temple and also stay there till the last day," he said.

"The administration never makes any facility for us. We can manage on our own," Kolhapurkar added..

