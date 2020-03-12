Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sixth case of coronavirus reported in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:15 IST
Sixth case of coronavirus reported in Delhi

The mother of a 46-year-old man, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, has also been detected with the virus, making her the sixth patient in the national capital, officials said on Thursday

The woman is aged 69 years and is admitted to RML Hospital. Her son has a history of travel to Japan, Geneva and Italy. They are residents of West Delhi's Janakpuri

Eight other members of their family were found to be asymptomatic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi Note 9 series makes global debut in India; price starts at Rs 12,999

HIGHLIGHTAura Balance DesignFHD Dot displayQualcomm Snapdragon 720G5020mAh battery64MP Quad Camera ArrayRedmi unveiled today the much-anticipated Redmi Note 9 series in India. The series comprising Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max ...

Athletics-Kenya bars athletes from global travel over coronavirus worries

Kenyas athletics authority said on Thursday it had barred its athletes from traveling to international events due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement could affect some high-profile races over the next few weeks, incl...

Lanka's Election Commission invites foreign observers to monitor April 25 parliamentary polls

Sri Lankas National Election Commission has invited foreign observers to monitor the upcoming parliamentary polls in the island nation. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved Parliament six months ahead of its schedule and called...

FSTC Hyderabad Training Facility Inaugurated by KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad Telangana India, Mar 12 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, a premier Aviation Training Establishment offering high-quality training duly endorsed by DGCA and EASA, today inaugurated its brand-new 8-bay pilot trai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020