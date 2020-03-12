Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stephanie Turco Williams appointed as UN Special Representative in Libya

Ms. Williams will act as Special Representative in Libya until the appointment of a successor for Ghassan Salamé of Lebanon. 

Stephanie Turco Williams appointed as UN Special Representative in Libya
The Secretary-General is grateful to Mr. Salamé for his accomplishments at the helm of UNSMIL, and his tireless efforts to bring peace and stability back to Libya. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNSMILibya)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the designation of Stephanie Turco Williams of the United States as his Acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Ms. Williams will act as Special Representative in Libya until the appointment of a successor for Ghassan Salamé of Lebanon. The Secretary-General is grateful to Mr. Salamé for his accomplishments at the helm of UNSMIL, and his tireless efforts to bring peace and stability back to Libya.

Ms. Williams brings more than 24 years of experience in Government and International Affairs. She has served as Deputy Special Representative (Political) in UNSMIL since 2018. Prior to her appointment, she served as Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. at the United States Embassy in Tripoli (Libya External Office). She has held various positions, including as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Missions in Iraq (2016-2017), Jordan (2013-2015) and Bahrain (2010-2013), where she led the Embassy as Chargé d'Affaires for 10 months. She also served as a Senior Adviser on Syria and at the U.S. Embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Pakistan. At the United States Department of State, Ms. Williams has served as the Jordan Desk Officer, the Deputy Director of Egypt and Levant Affairs, and the Director of the Maghreb Office. She previously worked in the private sector in Bahrain.

Ms. Williams holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from Georgetown University's Center for Contemporary Arab Studies. She is a Distinguished Graduate of the National War College, where she earned a master's degree in National Security Studies in 2008. She is a career Middle East specialist and an Arabic speaker.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC for preventing religious conversion of SC/ST

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking directions to the Centre to take appropriate steps for stopping religious conversion of socially and economically downtrodden people, particularly of the Scheduled CasteScheduled T...

Coronavirus:Delhi govt orders closure of schools, colleges till Mar 31;exams to be held as scheduled

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered that all educational institutions in the national capital including schools and colleges will be closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak but exams will be conducted as scheduled. In ...

Advise against conducting this year's IPL, final call of organisers: MEA amid coronavirus scare

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday advised against holding this years IPL edition in wake of the coronavirus scare, but left it to the organisers to take a final call on it. This was stated by MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi who ...

Coronavirus: Revenue of Indian IT services cos could be hit, says report

Revenue of Indian IT services companies is likely to be hit as coronavirus outbreak forces clients to enforce travel restrictions, and their deteriorating health could potentially lead to reduction in budgets, as per a report by Kotak Insti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020