Panel to be set up for people displaced by industries: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister HemantSoren on Thursday said that a commission would be set up tolook into the problems faced by people displaced by industrialprojects

Responding to a Calling Attention notice by BJP memberBiranchi Narayan, Soren said there have been problems relatedto displacement since public and private sector companies wereestablished in present-day Jharkhand

"A 'Visthapan Ayog' (commission for the displaced)will be set up which will also comprise publicrepresentatives," the chief minister said.

