No coronavirus case found in Palghar: collector

As many as 28 personswho had recently returned from abroad have tested negative forthe coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a seniorofficial said on Thursday

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde said 16 of thesepersons were residents of Vasai-Virar area while 12 were fromrural parts of the district

Isolation wards have been set up in differenthospitals in the district where upto 300 people can bequarantined, he said.

