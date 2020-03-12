Labourer dead, another 7 missing after boat capsizes in UP's Baghpat
A labourer drowned and seven others went missing after a boat carrying 13 people capsized in the Yamuna river here, police said. According to Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra, all those on the boat were labourers who used to go to Haryana for work and the incident took place when they were returning.
Police said the incident took place around 5 pm. While five people were rescued by locals, the body of one was fished out. Seven others are still missing and feared drowned, police said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to provide all necessary help to victims and their families..
