Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Fake sanitiser factory busted by FDA

A factory allegedly making fake hand sanitisers was raided by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday in the Vakola area of Mumbai.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 11:42 IST
Maharashtra: Fake sanitiser factory busted by FDA
DR Gahane, Joint Commissioner of FDA Maharashtra. . Image Credit: ANI

A factory allegedly making fake hand sanitisers was raided by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday in the Vakola area of Mumbai. "Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are scared and are purchasing sanitisers in panic. Some anti-social elements are engaged in making fake products," said DR Gahane, Joint Commissioner of FDA Maharashtra.

The Joint Commissioner said immediate action was taken against the factory. "As soon as it was reported, the FDA raided the factory in Vakola and recovered the fake products," he added.

The number of people infected with coronavirus climbed up to 73 in India. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

German state of Bavaria closes schools to slow coronavirus epidemic - dpa

The German state of Bavaria will close all schools, kindergartens and nurseries from Monday until the start of the Easter break on April 6 due to the coronavirus epidemic, dpa news agency reported, citing state government sources.Calls have...

Microsoft Build 2020 conference turned into online-only event

In view of the global health concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Microsoft has turned its annual Build developer conference into an online-onlyvirtual event, The Verge reported on Friday. The conference was scheduled to take place from M...

Shut malls, theatres to prevent coronavirus spread, Sudha

Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty has urged the Karnataka government to take steps to shut malls and theatres, saying the coronavirus multiplies in air-conditioned areas. In a letter to the government, she said preventive measu...

UP: Opposed to relationship, brothers strangle 35-year-old widowed sister to death

A 35-year-old widow was allegedly strangled to death and later cremated by her brothers who were opposed to her relationship with a man belonging to another community in Kookda village here, police said. Police said they registered a case o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020