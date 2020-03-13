Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi bats for joint SAARC strategy to fight coronavirus, gets prompt support from neighbours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:48 IST
Modi bats for joint SAARC strategy to fight coronavirus, gets prompt support from neighbours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed formulation of a joint strategy by SAARC nations to fight coronavirus, with member states such as Nepal and Sri Lanka promptly hailing the idea of unitedly taking on the pandemic. Calling on SAARC member states to set an example for the world, Modi proposed a video conference of leaders of the countries to chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus.

His appeal got a prompt response from Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, who welcomed the proposal. Together, we can set an example to the world and contribute to a healthier planet, Prime Minister Modi said.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," Modi said. "Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it," he said on Twitter.

South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people are healthy, he said. Welcoming the proposal, Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka was ready to join the discussion, share its learning and best practices as well as to learn from other SAARC members.

"Thank you for the great initiative Narendra Modi -- Lanka is ready to join the discussion and share our learnings and best practices and to learn from other SAARC members. Let's unite in solidarity during these trying times and keep our citizens safe," Rajapaksa said in a tweet. Nepalese Prime Minister Oli also welcomed the proposal and said his government was ready to work closely with SAARC member states to protect people from this deadly disease.

"I welcome the idea advanced by Prime Minister Modiji for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with SAARC member states to protect our citizens from this deadly disease," Oli tweeted. Maldivian PM Solih said his country welcomed the proposal and would fully support such a regional effort.

"Thank you PM Narendra Modi for taking the initiative on this important endeavour. COVID-19 requires collective effort to defeat it. The Maldives welcomes this proposal and would fully support such a regional effort," he said. The Bhutanese prime minister said, "This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times." "Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I have no doubt we will see immediate and impactful outcome. Looking forward to the video conference," he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak could be characterised as pandemic. The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 1,33,970, with 4,958 deaths, across 120 countries and territories. The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a regional intergovernmental organization that comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, were suspended until April 4 on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, English soccers governing bodies said in a joint statement.Following a meeting of shareholders today,...

US STOCKS-Futures bounce back after pandemic-driven carnage

U.S. stock index futures jumped over 5 on Friday after the SP 500 and Dow posted their worst sessions since the 1987 Black Monday crash, lifted by hopes of a U.S. stimulus package to contain the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic. ...

Norway to suspend airline taxes -newspaper VG

The Norwegian government will suspend taxes levied on the airline industry, including the fee it charges for each passenger, newspaper VG reported on Friday.The government said earlier this week it would initiate plans to help businesses co...

New release dates announced for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Toofan'

Yash Raj Films and Excel Entertainment have decided to change the release dates of their two much-anticipated flicks - Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Farhan Akhtars Toofan. While Ranveers comedy-drama will hit the theatres on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020