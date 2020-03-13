Left Menu
Seven from Ludhiana who returned from coronavirus-hit countries not traceable

  • Ludhiana
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:19 IST
The health authorities on Friday sought the help of district administration and police to locate seven people, who recently returned from coronavirus-affected countries, after their addresses were found to be incorrect, officials said here. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said the seven people from Ludhiana district had recently returned from the coronavirus-hit countries. "These seven people are not traceable and the addresses given by them at the time of their arrival are found to be incorrect," he said.

"We have sought the help of district administration and the police to help locate the people so that they can be medically examined," said the civil surgeon. Notably, as on March 12, more than 85,000 passengers, including at Amritsar and Mohali international airports, had been screened for coronavirus in Punjab.

So far, one person in Punjab who returned from Italy had tested positive for COVID-19.  The state government had formed a seven member group of ministers to review the situation on a daily basis triggered by the coronavirus scare. PTI COR CHS SUN AAR.

