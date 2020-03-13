Militant killed in Manipur

A militant was killed in a firefight between insurgents of the NSCN(IM) and Zeliangrong United Front (Kamson) faction in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Friday, police said. The firefight took place in Longchai village near the Assam-Manipur border around 7 am, a senior police officer said.

"The slain militant has been identified as 31-year-old Kadining Golmei. However, it is yet to be ascertained which outfit he was a member of," he said. An AK-56 rifle and ammunition have also been seized, the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

