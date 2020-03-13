Left Menu
Centre approves upgradation of 780-km highways

The Centre on Friday approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of various highways covering a total length of over 780-km in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre on Friday approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of various highways covering a total length of over 780-km in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for rehabilitation and upgradation of two-lane/two-Lane with paved shoulders/four-lane configuration (two-lane/single/intermediate lane) and strengthening of stretches of various national highways covering a total length of over 780-km in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh," an official statement reads.

The project involves an investment of Rs 7662.47 crore which includes a loan component of Rs 3,500 crore (USD 500 million). "The loan assistance of the World Bank will be under the Green National Highways Corridor Project (GNHCP). The project also includes the maintenance of these National Highways stretches for five years (in the case of flexible pavement)/10 years (in the case of rigid pavement) after completion of construction," the statement added.

According to the statement, the project comprises four components -- sustainable development and maintenance of national highways, institutional capacity enhancement, road safety and research and development. (ANI)

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

