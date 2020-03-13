Centre approves upgradation of 780-km highways

The Centre on Friday approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of various highways covering a total length of over 780-km in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for rehabilitation and upgradation of two-lane/two-Lane with paved shoulders/four-lane configuration (two-lane/single/intermediate lane) and strengthening of stretches of various national highways covering a total length of over 780-km in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh," an official statement reads.

The project involves an investment of Rs 7662.47 crore which includes a loan component of Rs 3,500 crore (USD 500 million). "The loan assistance of the World Bank will be under the Green National Highways Corridor Project (GNHCP). The project also includes the maintenance of these National Highways stretches for five years (in the case of flexible pavement)/10 years (in the case of rigid pavement) after completion of construction," the statement added.

According to the statement, the project comprises four components -- sustainable development and maintenance of national highways, institutional capacity enhancement, road safety and research and development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

