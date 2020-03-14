Woman found hanging from tree in Bengal

A 29-year-old woman has been found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Saturday. The body was found in Islampur village in Harischandrapur police station area on Friday, an officer said.

The family of the deceased, Reshma Khatun, alleged that her in-laws had strangulated her and then hanged the body to present it as a suicide case, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by Khatun's family, her husband Osman Ali has been arrested, the officer said.

They alleged that Ali's family members were tormenting Khatun demanding that her father give 10 katha (0.16 acre) of land to his son-in-law, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

