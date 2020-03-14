Fresh coronavirus case reported in Telangana
Another case of coronavirus was confirmed in Telangana on Saturday taking the total number of those infected to two, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said here. The patient with travel history to Italy has been admitted to the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city for quarantine purpose, Rao told the assembly.
The samples of two others with suspected symptoms of the virus have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, he said. Asserting that his government was taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, the Chief Minister said a meeting of senior officials has been convened to discuss the COVID-19 situation.
Noting that some states in the country have initiated measures such as temporarily shutting down cinema halls, malls and educational institutions to contain the spread of the viral disease, the Chief Minister said a cabinet meeting has been called on Saturday to finalise its course of action. A 24-year-old software professional, who was the first COVID-19 patient in the state, was discharged from the hospital here on Friday night following his recovery.
He had a travel history to Dubai in February..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- K Chandrasekhar Rao
- Telangana
- Italy
- Gandhi
- National Institute of Virology
- Pune
- Dubai
ALSO READ
Mahatma Gandhi's spirit needed more than ever: UN chief Guterres on Delhi violence
HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police on plea for FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for alleged hate speech.
Hate Speech: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on plea for FIR against Gandhis
HC seeks Centre's response on plea for FIR against Gandhis, others for alleged hate speech
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi deputes 5-member team to visit riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit detailed report to her.