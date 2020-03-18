Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq oil minister urges OPEC, non-OPEC emergency meeting - letter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 01:39 IST
Iraq oil minister urges OPEC, non-OPEC emergency meeting - letter

Iraq's oil minister has urged for an emergency meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members to be called to discuss immediate action to help balance the oil market, according to a letter he sent to OPEC on Tuesday.

In the letter seen by Reuters, Thamer al-Ghadhban asked OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo to help "urgently achieve" extraordinary meetings of the OPEC+ group to "discuss all possible ways" to rebalance the oil market and mitigate current deteriorating conditions. A deal to cut oil output struck by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ that pumps over 40% of the world's oil - is due to expire at the end of March.

That follows the collapse of talks earlier this month to deepen the cuts or extend the current pact. Three years of cooperation between OPEC, Russia and other producers ended in acrimony on March 6 after Moscow refused to support deeper cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Moscow and other OPEC members have said that would mean removing all limits on their output, and Saudi Arabia has since said it would open the taps and hike its oil production and exports to a record high. Oil prices have plunged since the meeting. Brent crude futures fell $1.32 to settle at $28.73 on Tuesday, the first time the benchmark has settled below $30 per barrel since 2016.

An OPEC and non-OPEC technical meeting, known as the JTC, planned for Wednesday in Vienna has been called off as attempts to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Russia made no progress, sources told Reuters on Monday. The Iraqi minister also asked in the letter to hold an extraordinary meeting of the JTC and the OPEC+ ministerial committee known as the JMMC "to avoid adverse impacts on (the) short, medium and long term."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarh tests negative for coronavirus

A CRPF jawan deployed in Chhattisgarh, who showed coronavirus-like symptoms after visiting a hospital in Kerala, has tested negative for the contagious disease, officials said on Wednesday. His samples were collected last week after he r...

Subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 35.55 in 5 months: Pradhan

The price of subsidised cooking gas LPG has been hiked by Rs 35.55 per cylinder in the last five months, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday. As per government policy, LPG all over the country is available only at market price...

Coronavirus: NDA suspends large gatherings, expeditions

The National Defence Academy NDA here has suspended all large gatherings, guest lectures, expeditions and other group activities in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Wednesday. All NDA cadets and personnel have bee...

BRIEF-The Federal Reserve May Need To Buy Corporate Bonds To Reduce Long-Term Damage From Coronavirus - FT

THE FEDERAL RESERVE MUST REDUCE LONG-TERM DAMAGE FROM CORONAVIRUS - BEN BERNANKE AND JANET YELLENS OP-ED ON FT FISCAL POLICY WILL CERTAINLY HAVE TO DO MORE AS SIZE OF HIT TO ECONOMIC ACTIVITY BECOMES APPARENT- BERNANKE AND YELLENS OP-ED ON...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020