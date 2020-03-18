Rajasthan: 3 held for kidnapping, thrashing man for eloping with his cousin

Three men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a relative who had eloped with his cousin in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said. The accused persons were identified as Bhikhnath, Premnath and Prabhunath and they are said to have abducted Dilip Nath, who was also thrashed by them, according to Amet police station SHO Mukesh Chandra.

They also cut his hair and shot a video of the incident that went viral on social media, he added. “Dilip Nath had eloped with his cousin and was living in a village here for the last few days. The girl's family members traced them and took them to Kelwara area, a day before Holi. The accused cut Dilip's hair and shot a video,” the SHO said.

Dilip's mother lodged an FIR with Amet police station on March 14 alleging that his son was abducted and thrashed. The following day on March 15, the eloped woman lodged a rape case against Dilip in a police station of Pali district.

The SHO said Dilip is absconding and the matter was being probed..

