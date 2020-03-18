Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: 3 held for kidnapping, thrashing man for eloping with his cousin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 11:43 IST
Rajasthan: 3 held for kidnapping, thrashing man for eloping with his cousin

Three men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a relative who had eloped with his cousin in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said. The accused persons were identified as Bhikhnath, Premnath and Prabhunath and they are said to have abducted Dilip Nath, who was also thrashed by them, according to Amet police station SHO Mukesh Chandra.

They also cut his hair and shot a video of the incident that went viral on social media, he added. “Dilip Nath had eloped with his cousin and was living in a village here for the last few days. The girl's family members traced them and took them to Kelwara area, a day before Holi. The accused cut Dilip's hair and shot a video,” the SHO said.

Dilip's mother lodged an FIR with Amet police station on March 14 alleging that his son was abducted and thrashed. The following day on March 15, the eloped woman lodged a rape case against Dilip in a police station of Pali district.

The SHO said Dilip is absconding and the matter was being probed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PCB awaiting COVID-19 test results of around 100 people after suspension of PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday said around 100 people, including players, associated with the now-suspended Pakistan Super League have undergone COVID-19 tests. PSL was postponed on Tuesday after the countrys Cricket Board revealed...

Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus

Vodafone, the worlds second largest mobile operator, said the coronavirus crisis was causing data traffic on its networks to surge, with demand already rising 50 in some markets.The British company, which announced a plan on Wednesday to ma...

Kremlin denies EU allegations Russia is feeding coronavirus disinformation campaign

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied allegations made in a European Union document it was driving a Russian media disinformation campaign designed to worsen the impact of the coronavirus in the West. The EU document, seen by Reuters, alleged a s...

CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarh tests negative for coronavirus

A CRPF jawan deployed in Chhattisgarh, who showed coronavirus-like symptoms after visiting a hospital in Kerala, has tested negative for the contagious disease, officials said on Wednesday. His samples were collected last week after he r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020