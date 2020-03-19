Two more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count climbs to 47
Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases in the state to 47.
Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases in the state to 47.
While the first case is of a 22-year-old from Mumbai who had a travel history to the United Kingdom, the second case is of a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar with a travel history to Dubai.
Till now, the state has reported one death from the disease. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- COVID
- United Kingdom
- Mumbai
- Ulhasnagar
ALSO READ
Britain to register COVID-19 as "notifiable disease" - BBC
New Zealand confirms second case of COVID-19
Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
Will not celebrate Holi, hold any Holi Milan function in view of COVID-19: BJP chief
14 Italians, 1 Indian (driver) who had come in contact with the Italian in Jaipur have tested positive for COVID-19: Health minister.