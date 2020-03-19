Two more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count climbs to 47

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases in the state to 47.

While the first case is of a 22-year-old from Mumbai who had a travel history to the United Kingdom, the second case is of a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar with a travel history to Dubai.

Till now, the state has reported one death from the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.