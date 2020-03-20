Two trainee IFS officers tested positive for COVID-19

Two more trainee Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun on Thursday evening, informed officials of Uttarakhand health department. On March 15, a trainee IFS officer, who returned from Spain, was found positive for the deadly virus. Following which, DG Health Dr Amita Uprati had given orders to lock down the Indira Gandhi National Forest Research Institute till March 31.

In the letter sent to the District Magistrate, Uprati has ordered for a closure of the research center under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. According to official sources, the Uttarakhand government has declared novel coronavirus an epidemic and shut all multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges and technical institutes across the state till March 31.

Also, while addressing the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Our experience of Janata Curfew will help us chart the way ahead for tackling coronavirus in India".

In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister, however, added that "no one apart from those involved with essential services such as health, government services, sanitation and media, are supposed to venture out of the home." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.