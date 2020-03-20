Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finally! I know we are late Nirbhaya, says Gautam Gambhir

After the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged in Tihar jail on Friday morning, BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said it was "late", but it finally happened.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 10:37 IST
Finally! I know we are late Nirbhaya, says Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Image Credit: ANI

After the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged in Tihar jail on Friday morning, BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said it was "late", but it finally happened. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Hanged till death! Finally! I know we are late Nirbhaya. #NirbhayaJustice"

The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday. The hanging was carried out as per schedule after a three-judge Supreme Court bench rejected the final plea by the convicts' lawyer AP Singh to stay their execution in a late-night hearing.

The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim died a few days later after battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and later at a Singapore hospital. The case had created an uproar across the country, especially in Delhi where a large number of people came out on the streets, demanding justice for the victim, who was renamed as 'Nirbhaya' or the fearless. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Google dedicates doodle to scientist who discovered benefits of handwashing

With celebrities, politicians and public officials raising awareness about the right way to wash hands as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, Google on Friday dedicated its doodle to scientist Ignaz Semmelweis and handwashing. Semm...

Italian tourist dies in Jaipur hospital

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had recovered from novel coronavirus died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said on Friday. The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away, SMS Medical College...

Dec 19 police firing: Magisterial probe report by Apr 23

The magisterial inquiry report into the police firing during the December 19 protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA will be submitted by April 23, Udupi deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha heading the probe has said. It was ea...

Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi post Nirbhaya convicts' execution

Stating that Justice has prevailed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a united effort to build a nation where the focus is on womens empowerment while ensuring dignity and safety for them. The Prime Ministers message came so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020