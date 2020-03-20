Left Menu
China holds video conference on coronavirus; Indian officials participate

Indian officials participated in a video conference being hosted by China on Friday during which representatives from some countries of the Eurasian and the South Asian region deliberated on prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pandemic. China stands ready to cooperate with India in fighting COVID-19 and provide support and assistance within its capacity, Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong wrote on Twitter.

China held a video conference on prevention and control of coronavirus with the Eurasian and South Asia region, he said. "Senior Indian officials and scientists from the MOHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) discussed the efforts in combating the epidemic with the Chinese counterparts," Sun said.

