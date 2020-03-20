Left Menu
Development News Edition

KCR appeals PM Modi to utlise Centre's CCMB facilities for COVID-19 screening

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to utilise lab facilities at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here to test the coronavirus presence in patients.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:02 IST
KCR appeals PM Modi to utlise Centre's CCMB facilities for COVID-19 screening
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to utilise lab facilities at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here to test the coronavirus presence in patients. Speaking at the videoconference conducted by the Prime Minister on the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Chief Minister said that the CCMB was under the Centre's control and it conducts the life sciences research. "If an opportunity is given to conduct tests for the coronavirus, a thousand samples can be tested at one go at the CCMB," he said.

He explained measures taken by the Telangana government and also offered some suggestions to the Prime Minister on the measures to be taken. The Chief Minister said that more focus should be made on metropolitan cities and appropriate measures should be taken in this regard. "Since the chances of virus spreading are more with these passengers from abroad, international flights should be cancelled for some time in the country. High sanitation should be maintained in the railway coaches and at the railway stations," he said.

Rao further informed that all measures were taken in Telangana to prevent people from gathering in large numbers and festivals like Sri Ram Navami, Jagne Ki Raat and celebrations connected to them were cancelled. He assured the Prime Minister that the state government would work with the Centre to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Macron's popularity jumps as French approve of coronavirus response

French President Emmanuel Macrons popularity rating jumped to a more than two-year high, according to an opinion poll published on Friday, showing his handling of the coronavirus crisis was being given a big vote of confidence. Some 51 of t...

Govt should suspend NPR, CAA for 3 months amid coronavirus threat: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union cabinet minister Salman Khurshid has suggested that the government should postpone the National Population Register NPR and other such things for three months in the face of the coronavirus threat. He...

North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japans coast...

FACTBOX-California, New York and Illinois 'stay at home' orders: What's allowed?

Three U.S. states - California, New York and Illinois - have issued similar statewide stay at home orders directing more than 72 million residents to remain in their homes for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Jers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020