Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count mounts 4

One Mohali resident with travel history to the UK was tested positive for coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mohali (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 09:21 IST
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count mounts 4
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

One Mohali resident with travel history to the UK was tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to four.

Earlier on Friday, a 69-year-old woman from Mohali had tested positive for COVID-19. Meawnile, Department of Public Relations Chandigarh said that samples of two Chandigarh residents with travel history to the US have tested negative for coronavirus.

On Friday, expressing grave concern over the escalating COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fiscal package to combat the crisis and for permission to get tests done at private facilities in the state. "Taking part in the deliberations during a video conference convened by the Prime Minister with all the Chief Ministers to review the situation, Captain Amarinder said there was an urgent need to scale up the testing for the Coronavirus, and hence the Centre should immediately allow reputed private medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals," read a press release from Punjab government.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country rose to 236, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers

British technology firm Smiths Group said it was making one of its ventilators available for other manufacturers to produce, part of a coordinated attempt to tackle a shortage of life-saving equipment as coronavirus spreads. The groups Smit...

Coronavirus: Lockdown from Mar 22-24 in Maha's Akola

The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed. The move is similar to the s...

IndiGo manager dies at Delhi airport due to cardiac arrest New Delhi, M'

Indias largest airline IndiGo said that one of its maintenance managers died at the Delhi Airport on Saturday due to cardiac arrest after disembarking from a flight from Indonesia.&#160; We are deeply saddened by the demise of our maintenan...

Maha to have special control room for coronavirus action

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced setting up of a special control room to oversee the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. It will function from the Mantralaya state secretariat, said an official.Senior IAS officers R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020