One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count mounts 4

One Mohali resident with travel history to the UK was tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to four.

Earlier on Friday, a 69-year-old woman from Mohali had tested positive for COVID-19. Meawnile, Department of Public Relations Chandigarh said that samples of two Chandigarh residents with travel history to the US have tested negative for coronavirus.

On Friday, expressing grave concern over the escalating COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fiscal package to combat the crisis and for permission to get tests done at private facilities in the state. "Taking part in the deliberations during a video conference convened by the Prime Minister with all the Chief Ministers to review the situation, Captain Amarinder said there was an urgent need to scale up the testing for the Coronavirus, and hence the Centre should immediately allow reputed private medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals," read a press release from Punjab government.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country rose to 236, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.