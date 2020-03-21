Left Menu
Man held for raping 4-year-old in MP village

  Rajgarh
  21-03-2020
  • Created: 21-03-2020 14:17 IST
A four-year old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old man at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, an official said on Saturday. The accused allegedly lured the minor girl, while she was playing outside her house, when her family was away on Friday afternoon and raped her, Chhapiheda police station in- charge Umashankar Mukati said.

The incident came to light when the victim complained of pain to her parents, following which a police complaint was lodged and the accused was arrested, he said. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

