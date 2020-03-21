Man held for raping 4-year-old in MP village

A four-year old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old man at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, an official said on Saturday. The accused allegedly lured the minor girl, while she was playing outside her house, when her family was away on Friday afternoon and raped her, Chhapiheda police station in- charge Umashankar Mukati said.

The incident came to light when the victim complained of pain to her parents, following which a police complaint was lodged and the accused was arrested, he said. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.