COVID-19: Man with no foreign-travel history tests positive in Bengal
A 57-year-old man with no history of travelling abroad tested positive for novel coronavirus in West Bengal, making it the fourth confirmed case in the state, a health department official said on Saturday. The resident of Dumdum in North 24 Parganas district was admitted to a private hospital on Monday with fever and dry cough. His symptoms intensified since Thursday, according to the official.
The man's samples tested positive twice and he is currently at an isolation ICU of the hospital, the official said. Earlier in the day, a 22-year-old woman from Habra in the same district, with a recent travel history to Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19. PTI SCH ACD HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
