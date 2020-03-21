Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath appeals to people to make 'Janata curfew' huge success

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:44 IST
Rajnath appeals to people to make 'Janata curfew' huge success
The defence minister said there was no need to panic and the government was taking all necessary measures in a calibrated manner to fight the pandemic, according to an official statement. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday appealed to the people to make 'Janata curfew' a huge success by staying at home on Sunday. Singh said collective action is the need of the hour to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to stay at home from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. In his address to the nation on Thursday, he had termed the Sunday's stay at the home activity as 'Janata curfew'.

The defense minister said there was no need to panic and the government was taking all necessary measures in a calibrated manner to fight the pandemic, according to an official statement. He assured that the armed forces are fully mobilized to assist the civilian authorities to tide over the crisis.

"Singh appreciated the efforts of the various arms and services of the armed forces which have been proactive in evacuating people from COVID-19 affected countries such as China, Iran, Italy & Japan and sheltering them at various quarantine facilities," the statement said. From February 1, 2020, to date, the Indian Air Force has evacuated 1,059 people, including five foreigners, and quarantined them at the facilities in Manesar (Haryana), Hindan (Uttar Pradesh), Ghatkopar (Maharashtra) and Jaisalmer (Rajasthan).

The Indian Navy has set up a quarantine camp at INS Vishwakarma in Vishakhapatnam, which is fully equipped to accommodate nearly 200 personnel, the government statement said. Isolation facilities have also been set up at INHS Asvini - one of the first Navy hospitals in India - at Mumbai.

"The Naval base, Kochi under Southern Naval Command (SNC), is gearing up to provide quarantine facilities for Indian nationals," the statement said. The SNC is also actively coordinating with Kerala state health officials and Ernakulam district administration to explore the feasibility of provisioning civil hotels and resorts for quarantining, according to the statement.

Besides, all Army hospitals have been kept on alert to meet any eventuality. In addition to the operational quarantine centers, more facilities have been readied and may be made operational within 48-72 hours, if needed, the statement said.

"These facilities are at Jodhpur (Army), Kolkata (Army), Chennai (Army), Visakhapatnam (Navy), Kochi (Navy), Dundigal near Hyderabad (IAF), Bengaluru (IAF), Kanpur (IAF), Jaisalmer (IAF), Jorhat (IAF) and Gorakhpur (IAF)," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...

Royal Air Maroc suspends all domestic flights until further notice

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc RAM suspended its domestic flights until further notice to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said on Saturday.The Kingdom has reported 96 cases of the flu-like disease. Reporting By Ahmed...

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020