Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationwide 'Janta curfew' begins on PM Modi's appeal

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, a day-long 'Janta curfew' began on Sunday as people prepare to combat the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 07:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 07:25 IST
Nationwide 'Janta curfew' begins on PM Modi's appeal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, a day-long 'Janta curfew' began on Sunday as people prepare to combat the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the country. "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against #COVID19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," Prime Minister wrote on the microblogging site Twitter, minutes ahead of the curfew.

Traffic on the roads was minuscule as people observed the self-imposed curfew to be maintained between 7 am and 9 pm. On Thursday, Modi had urged citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in an effort to take on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Quake strikes north of Zagreb, damages buildings

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck north of Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, damaging buildings and sending many people into the streets.There were no immediate reports of injuries. GFZ said the...

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia, damage reported

A strong earthquake has shaken Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic. No casualties were initially reported. The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of th...

Debi Mazar reveals her coronavirus diagnosis

Entourage alum Debi Mazar is the latest Hollywood figure to test positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor shared the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, saying that on March 15, she woke up with a sore throat, cough, seve...

India goes under 14-hour lockdown to curb coronavirus spread

Hundreds of millions of Indians stayed indoors on Sunday, heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to citizens to self-isolate as authorities battled to contain the fast-spreading epidemic. At least 324 people have so far contracted the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020