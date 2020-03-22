Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro services suspended during 'Janta curfew'

Delhi Metro rail services remained suspended on Sunday in the view of 'Janta curfew' being observed from 7 am to 9 pm in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:04 IST
Delhi Metro services suspended during 'Janta curfew'
Gates of Anand Vihar metro station closed on Sunday during Janta Curfew. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Metro rail services remained suspended on Sunday in the view of 'Janta curfew' being observed from 7 am to 9 pm in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in the country. People showed their support to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a majority chose to stay at home. Roads in most parts of the national capital also bore a deserted look.

The nation is observing Janta curfew today after PM Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and 'restraint through social distancing' in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janata curfew' on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future. Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Around 44% MPs in RS, 22% in LS above 65 yrs; conflicting message from govt dangerous:TMC to presiding officers of both Houses on coronavirus.PTI ASGDV

Around 44 of MPs in RS, 22 in LS above 65 yrs a conflicting message from govt dangerous TMC to presiding officers of both Houses on coronavirus....

ATF price cut by 12 pc; freeze on petrol, diesel price continues

Jet fuel prices were slashed by 12 per cent after oil firms reverted back to fortnightly revisions to pass on the benefit of falling crude oil prices, but rates of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the seventh straight day to adjust ...

'Janata curfew' should have come a week ago: Sanjay Raut

As the country observed the Janata curfew on Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said such a lockdown should have been imposed a week ago as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Speaking to a regional news channel,...

Quake strikes north of Zagreb, damages buildings

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck north of Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, damaging buildings and sending many people into the streets.There were no immediate reports of injuries. GFZ said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020