Delhi Metro services suspended during 'Janta curfew'

Delhi Metro rail services remained suspended on Sunday in the view of 'Janta curfew' being observed from 7 am to 9 pm in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in the country. People showed their support to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a majority chose to stay at home. Roads in most parts of the national capital also bore a deserted look.

The nation is observing Janta curfew today after PM Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and 'restraint through social distancing' in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janata curfew' on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future. Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.