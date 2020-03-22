Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa beaches, streets empty as people support 'Janata curfew'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:46 IST
Goa beaches, streets empty as people support 'Janata curfew'

Streets and beaches remained empty in Goa on Sunday morning in view of the 14-hour 'Janata curfew' initiated to check the spread of coronavirus. Except for the essential services, everything else including bus services, commercial establishments, restaurants, markets and places of worship were shut and people remained inside their homes.

The Goa Church cancelled its Sunday masses all over the coastal state to avoid crowding. Prominent temples, including the Mangueshi temple, the Mahalsa Narayani temple at Mardol and the Kamakshi temple in North Goa district were shut.

Leaders cutting across party lines have supported the 'Janata curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Goa has not reported a single case of coronavirus.

Till Saturday, only one patient was in isolation at a hospital. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced a slew of measures, including shutting down of roadside eateries and partial restrictions on government and private offices till March 31, to check the spread of the deadly virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Deserted roads in Srinagar as people observe 'Janata curfew'

Streets in Srinagar remained empty on Sunday as citizens observed Janata curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on S...

Traveller from Spain tests positive for coronavirus in TN,

One more person has testedpositive for coronavirus on Sunday in Tamil Nadu, taking thetotal number of cases in the state to seven, the governmentsaidHealth Minister C Vijyabaskar in a tweet confirmedthe new case coronaupdate A traveller fro...

Around 44% MPs in RS, 22% in LS above 65 yrs; conflicting message from govt dangerous:TMC to presiding officers of both Houses on coronavirus.

Around 44 of MPs in RS, 22 in LS above 65 yrs a conflicting message from govt dangerous TMC to presiding officers of both Houses on coronavirus....

15 killed in road accident in Bangladesh

A speeding truck crashed into a passenger vehicle in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and wounding seven others, according to media reports. The accident took place on late Saturday at Chunti area in Chittagong district w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020