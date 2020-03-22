Janta Curfew observed in J-K's Doda

'Janata Curfew' was observed here on Sunday in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. "The curfew is on from 7 am to 9 pm. We request you to please stay indoors and convey this message to your neighbors and family members as well. Your contribution is vital for making Janata curfew a success," said a police officer.

He added, "Through this, we can control the spread of coronavirus." The nation is observing Janta curfew today after PM Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and 'restraint through social distancing' in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janata curfew' on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future.

Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

