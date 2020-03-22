Left Menu
TN comes to standstill as people observe 'Janta Curfew'; govt

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:01 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 16:01 IST
Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill on Sunday with roads, bus stands and railway stations being deserted as people observed 'Janta Curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help prevent spread of coronavirus even as the State government extended it till 5 am tomorrow. While the support of people, traders, industries and other sections of the society was visible on Sunday, the government acknowledged their "cooperation," and said the curfew scheduled to end at 9 pm on Sunday "will continue till 5 am tomorrow considering people's welfare." An official release here said there was no bar to continuation of essential services and appealed to people to extend their full cooperation.

Meanwhile, though some vehicular movement was seen on major roads of the state, these were largely private vehicles and their numbers were miniscule. Public and private buses, autorickshaws and taxis stayed off the roads in most parts of the state.

Arterial roads, including the Anna Salai and the GST Road here, which usually see a serpentine queue of vehicles during peak hours, were empty. The Koyambedu wholesale and retail market for vegetables, flowers and fruits was shut.

Retail stores also downed shutters in solidarity with the Prime Minister's call. Similar was the scenario in other cities and towns of the state such as Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai.

However, the local body-run 'Amma Canteens' were open which came as a boon to migrant labourers and workers since all other eateries were shut. Essential services like milk distribution and hospitals (including the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital which treats COVID-19 patients and the Stanley Hospital) functioned as usual.

