Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fight against coronavirus: TN CM leads people in honouring

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:32 IST
Fight against coronavirus: TN CM leads people in honouring

Led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, people of Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening came together and clapped hands amid the "Janta Curfew" to honour those in the public services who are combating the spread of coronavirus. At the stroke of 5 pm, Palaniswami joined by his Cabinet colleagues and top officials clapped hands here as a mark of respect to those such as doctors, paramedics, sanitary and health department personnel.

As directed by the state Director General of Police J K Tripathy, the Fire and Rescue Department officials blew siren and rang fire bells at 5 PM. People living in apartment complexes stood in their balconies while several came to road junctions across the city and elsewhere briefly to clap hands and cheer the personnel connected to combating the virus.

Also, several played select tunes on their mobile phones as a mark of honour in response to the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sinfield runs solo marathon in support of stricken Burrow

Kevin Sinfield has completed a solo marathon to raise money for Rob Burrow after his former Leeds rugby league team-mate was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Sinfield, now Leeds director of rugby, had planned to run the Manchester mara...

Sehwag, Laxman hails 'warriors' for their efforts to combat coronavirus

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman on Sunday hailed the efforts of warriors, who are working tirelessly to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sehwag took to Twitter to write A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tire...

Roads empty, shops shut in Rajasthan for 'Janata curfew'; one fresh COVID-19 case from Jodhpur

Streets were empty and only a few vehicles were seen in Jaipur and other cities of Rajasthan on Sunday as people observed Janata curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help curb the spread of coronavirus. At 5 pm, people across ...

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

Minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that no domestic or international flight will operate from the Delhi airport from Monday till March 31, a senior official of aviation regulator DGCA clarified that domestic flights will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020