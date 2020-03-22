Fight against coronavirus: TN CM leads people in honouring

Led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, people of Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening came together and clapped hands amid the "Janta Curfew" to honour those in the public services who are combating the spread of coronavirus. At the stroke of 5 pm, Palaniswami joined by his Cabinet colleagues and top officials clapped hands here as a mark of respect to those such as doctors, paramedics, sanitary and health department personnel.

As directed by the state Director General of Police J K Tripathy, the Fire and Rescue Department officials blew siren and rang fire bells at 5 PM. People living in apartment complexes stood in their balconies while several came to road junctions across the city and elsewhere briefly to clap hands and cheer the personnel connected to combating the virus.

Also, several played select tunes on their mobile phones as a mark of honour in response to the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

