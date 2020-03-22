Left Menu
Janta curfew: Mumbaikars clap hands, bang utensils from houses

For five minutes on Sunday evening, lakhs of Mumbaikars stood in balconies, windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, banged plates and pans to salute those participating the war against coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed people to observe Janta curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Modi had urged people to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy. They were requested to clap their hands and bang utensils like plates and pans from their houses.

For several enthusiastic Mumbaikars, the clapping started way before the 5 pm start time set by Modi. Many were seen clapping beyond the stipulated five minutes. Modi had asked people to join from their doorsteps, balconies and windows. Many residents took to Twitter to point out that not all houses in Mumbai have balconies.

One user said, "Mumbai person thought he will come out in his balcony and sing with his neighbours. There was no balcony." Another wrote, "A lot of folks living in Mumbai: Balcony? Which balcony?" Another post read, "Was looking forward to standing on my balcony and clapping, but I live in Mumbai..oh well #jantacurfew" Another Twitter user added, "I dont have a balcony. Where do I go with my thaali?! #Mumbai." PTI VT VT VT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

