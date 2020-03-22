Public places, hospitals sanitized as people observe Janta Curfew in HP
Public places, and hospitals in Kaza town of Lahaul-Spiti district are being sanitised as people observed "Janta Curfew" on Sunday to combat the deadly virus.
Public places, and hospitals in Kaza town of Lahaul-Spiti district are being sanitised as people observed "Janta Curfew" on Sunday to combat the deadly virus. Earlier, because of the novel coronavirus threat, the Himachal Pradesh government banned the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists in the state.
On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation urged the citizens to refrain from stepping out of their homes and self impose a "Janta Curfew" on Sunday. He asked people to exhibit "resolve" and "restraint" while fighting the virus. Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on Sunday crossed 350 according to government estimates. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Lahaul
- Himachal Pradesh
- India
ALSO READ
Over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Country needs person with good intent at heart, not good content in speech: Ajay Maken to PTI while taking dig at PM Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi government has worked for women empowerment: G Kishan Reddy
After meeting PM Narendra Modi, disgruntled Cong leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves his residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.