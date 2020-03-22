Left Menu
Janta curfew: Mumbaikars clap hands, bang utensils from houses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:46 IST
For over five minutes on Sunday evening, lakhs of Mumbaikars stood in balconies, windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, banged plates and pans to salute those participating the war against coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed people to observe Janta curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Modi had urged people to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy. They were requested to clap their hands and bang utensils like plates and pans from their houses.

For several enthusiastic Mumbaikars, the clapping started way before the 5 pm start time set by Modi. Many were seen clapping beyond the stipulated five minutes. Modi had asked people to join from their doorsteps, balconies and windows. Many residents took to Twitter to point out that not all houses in Mumbai have balconies.

One user said, "Mumbai person thought he will come out in his balcony and sing with his neighbours. There was no balcony." Another wrote, "A lot of folks living in Mumbai: Balcony? Which balcony?" Another post read, "Was looking forward to standing on my balcony and clapping, but I live in Mumbai..oh well #jantacurfew" Another Twitter user added, "I dont have a balcony. Where do I go with my thaali?! #Mumbai." Bells were rung in temples in Mumbai and nieghbouring Navi Mumbai while a special 'azaan' was given in Mahim, which houses a world famous dargah.

Similar scenes were also seen in Nagpur, Latur, as well as all major cities in the state. By half past 5 pm, social media started getting flooded with post and videos of the clapping and clanging tribute to the hundreds of thousands of people on the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Study reveals gene therapy may help in treating cardiac disease

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found a potential treatment for life-threatening cardiac diseases by using gene therapy. Danon disease is a very rare, life-threatening condition where the fundamental biological process of removing...

AP announces lockdown till March 31

Moving for a complete lockdown to fight coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced closure of inter-state borders for transport till March 31 and asked pepople to step out of their homes only for essential needs. Chief Minis...

Bihar locks down urban areas till March 31

The Bihar government announced on Sunday a lockdown in urban areas with immediate effect to contain the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the lockdown is being enforced in all district, sub-divisiona...

Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

From Australias Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter ...
