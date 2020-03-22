Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Cong demands special package for MSMEs, agriculture sector

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:04 IST
COVID-19: Cong demands special package for MSMEs, agriculture sector
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Sunday demanded a special package for MSME and agriculture sectors, besides more testing and medical facilities amid a spurt in coronavirus cases. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said special incentives should be given to doctors and paramedics working in this tough situation.

Thanking people to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps this evening, Surjewala demanded that the government provide health workers personal protection equipment like masks and gloves. "Through social media, Let us now demand from the government that personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) like N95 masks, Gloves, Face Shields, Goggles, Head Covers, Rubber Boots, Disposable Gowns etc are provided to the health workers so that they can avoid coronavirus infection," he said in a series of tweets.

"We are proud of our doctors, nurses and supporting staff, special financial incentives should be given to them for risking their lives in their fight against the coronavirus. The government should announce it immediately," he said. The Congress spokesperson said the government should arrange adequate number of ventilators for coronavirus patients as presently only 30,000 ventilators are available for the population of 130 crore. "About 95 per cent of those ventilators are already in use for patients suffering from other diseases," he said.

"Adequate number of isolation beds should be arranged so that they may be treated and infection does not spread. So far only 1 Isolation bed is available to the 84,000 countrymen, which is quite insufficient," he noted. He said samples of all people under surveillance and those coming into contact with coronavirus patients should be tested and a strict action must be taken against black marketeers of masks and sanitisers.

"Lakhs of daily wage labourers, MGNREGA workers, adhoc- temporary workers, farmers and those working in the unorganized sector have lost their employments due to COVID-19. The Government should provide direct cash financial help to them," he said. He said the agriculture sector, the biggest employment generator, has suffered a setback due to COVID-19. "The unseasonal rains and hailstorms across India have further added to their woes. The Government must announce a special relief package for the agriculture sector," he demanded. Surjewala noted that shopkeepers, businessmen, especially MSMEs have suffered huge losses due to COVID-19.

"The government should provide special relief package in which necessary tax breaks, interest subvention and deferment of liabilities should be provided to them," he tweeted. He also pointed out that middle class and the salaried people are facing serious problems due to COVID-19. "Monthly EMI is the way for most facilities for them. The Government must consider a deferment of EMIs for them," he demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020