Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil prices volatile as virus saps demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:56 IST
Oil prices volatile as virus saps demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Oil prices were mixed in volatile Asian trade on Monday but remained at multi-year lows due to the double shock of the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russia price war. Both main contracts plummeted at the open after a trillion-dollar support package for the American economy crashed to defeat, and virus deaths surged in Europe and the US over the weekend.

International benchmark Brent crude was off 2.3 percent in afternoon trade at USD 26 a barrel, after earlier being down about five percent. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate, however, was up 1.3 percent at nearly USD 23 a barrel as traders bought at bargain prices after having fallen over three percent in earlier deals.

Both contracts remain at multi-year lows as lockdowns and travel restrictions to fight the virus hit demand, and top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in a price war. Coronavirus deaths soared across Europe and the United States at the weekend despite heightened restrictions, with the tally jumping to more than 14,700, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Prices also fell after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to rescue the US economy was defeated because of zero support from Democrats, and with five Republicans absent from the chamber because of virus-related quarantines. The bill had proposed funding for American families, thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses and the nation's critically under-equipped hospitals.

Oil markets began plunging earlier this month after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched unilateral price cuts following a failure to secure an agreement with Russia to further reduce output and support prices. There were hopes for some action to support the market after an envoy from Texas, a top oil-producing US state, was given a rare invite to an OPEC meeting in June.

But hopes for an agreement fizzled after he faced criticism for suggesting output curbs. Even if cuts are agreed at some point, they "alone will not be enough to see prices fully recover the lost ground over the last month", said Peter Kiernan, an energy analyst from the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"This would need a noticeable recovery in demand, which is unlikely in the short to medium term.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spending money on COVID-19 is CSR for companies: MCA

Funds spent by companies to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible to be classified as corporate social responsibility CSR activity, the government said on Monday. This has been done as the World Health Organisation WHO has ...

CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown in U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate. Heavy barricading was done on the streets at...

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo imposed a two-day lockdown in Haut-Katanga, an area rich in copper and cobalt, after two people tested positive for the coronavirus, the provincial governor said late on Sunday.Jacques Kyabula Katwe said late on Sunday that the bounda...

'JK police sets up corona helpline numbers for its personnel'

The Jammu and Kashmir police has set up coronavirus helpline numbers for its personnel and their families in the Union territory, a police spokesman said on MondayThree doctors -- one in Jammu region and two in Kashmir valley -- have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020