PM thanks Afghanistan, Bangladesh for contributing to COVID-19 emergency fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Bangladesh and Afghanistan for contributing to the COVID-19 emergency fund for SAARC countries, saying the challenge can be overcome by working together. "Grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh for announcing USD 1.5 million as contribution to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Through our solidarity and working together, we will overcome challenges posed by COVID-19," Modi said. He also thanked Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani for his contribution to the emergency fund.

"Thank you Afghanistan, for contributing USD 1 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund in solidarity with our South Asian neighbourhood. Tashakkur President Ashraf Ghani," the Prime Minister said. Besides Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal have contributed to the fund. Addressing SAARC leaders and representatives on March 15, Modi had proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India.

