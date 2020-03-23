Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-Naxal ops: CRPF uncovers 64-IED mega trap in Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:27 IST
Anti-Naxal ops: CRPF uncovers 64-IED mega trap in Bihar

A deadly series of 64 interlinked IEDs was uncovered by the CRPF on Monday during an anti-Naxal operation in Bihar's Aurangabad district, a senior official said. The improvised explosive devices' circuit trap was detected in the forests of Sahiyari village of Aurangabad under Madanpur police station area when a joint team of 153rd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA were combing the area, he said.

According to the official, the IEDs were detected around 1 pm. They were found connected through a wire. Had it detonated, a number of troops would have suffered fatal injuries, he said.

The IEDs were being defused when reports came in last..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative

Angela Merkels initial test for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.Merkel, 65, went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a...

Coronavirus pandemic "accelerating", WHO says it advising Olympics on risk

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded worldwide and from nearly every country, the head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, call...

COVID-19: Odisha extends lockdown to 14 districts

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday extended the lockdown from five to 14 districts. The state government has extended lockdown to Puri, Nayagarh, Ja...

France's Macron, China's Jinping say G20 summit needed to combat virus

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed a summit of the G20 group of nations to coordinate the worlds economic and public health response to the coronavirus outbreak is necessary, Macrons office said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020