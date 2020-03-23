Anti-Naxal ops: CRPF uncovers 64-IED mega trap in Bihar

A deadly series of 64 interlinked IEDs was uncovered by the CRPF on Monday during an anti-Naxal operation in Bihar's Aurangabad district, a senior official said. The improvised explosive devices' circuit trap was detected in the forests of Sahiyari village of Aurangabad under Madanpur police station area when a joint team of 153rd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA were combing the area, he said.

According to the official, the IEDs were detected around 1 pm. They were found connected through a wire. Had it detonated, a number of troops would have suffered fatal injuries, he said.

The IEDs were being defused when reports came in last..

