COVID-19: 3 held for violating lockdown orders in Srinagar

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:36 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:36 IST
Three persons were arrested here on Monday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said. Nowhatta Police Station was informed that some unidentified persons organized a cricket match at Gani Memorial Stadium in Rajouri Kadal area of the city leading to a huge gathering in the stadium, a police official said.

He said the act violated the orders issued by the government under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In this regard, a case was registered and three violators were arrested from the spot, the official said.

Those arrested were identified as Faisal Shafi Chaira, Anzar Sajad Bazaz -- both residents of Rajouri Kadal -- and Shukran Manzoor, a resident of Hawal. The official appealed to the general public to cooperate to stop the spread of the pandemic and follow the guidelines issued by the WHO and the government from time to time.

The restrictions imposed are for the greater good and it will be prudent to stay at home to reduce the chances of exposure to this virus, he said, adding, social distancing and personal hygiene are the only ways of stopping the spread this novel coronavirus which has claimed numerous lives across the world..

