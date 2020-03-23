Help people during lockdown: Nadda to BJP workers

Giving out a host of instructions to party workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, BJP president J P Nadda asked them to help people during lockdown in many parts of the country and to refrain from holding any public event for a month. In a statement, the party said he described Sunday's 'Janata Curfew' as a "historic" success and asked organizational leaders from across the country in an audio conference that they follow social distancing in all circumstances and not leave their houses. He told them to not participate in any agitation, meeting, conference and demonstration for a month. "All state presidents and district presidents should ensure cooperation with local administration in traffic control and lockdown, helpline in hospitalsand helping people in home quarantine," Nadda said. BJP workers should help those who are not able to get food because of the lockdown, he said. "We should support and salute the workers involved in the sanitation. We should encourage doctors, paramedics, nurses, health workers and social workers in all circumstances," he said. "We have to inculcate the confidence in others that central and the state governments are doing their best to fight the coronavirus," Nadda said.

