COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 101

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 101 on Tuesday with three new cases in Pune and one in Satara, the state's health department said. The Maharashtra government has announced a curfew in the state in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that all district borders, along with the state borders, will also be sealed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the districts which are not affected by it However, essential goods will remain available to the public amid such times of a health crisis.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country stands at 446 while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 36, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

